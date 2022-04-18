Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.68. 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

