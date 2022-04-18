Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.68

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 63176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,377,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

