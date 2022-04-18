Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,494. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a preclinical-stage monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

