Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rakuten Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

