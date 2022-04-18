Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0054 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $305,329.14 and approximately $14,073.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.29 or 0.07489848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.04 or 0.99769486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

