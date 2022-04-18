RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 4.2%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.69. 7,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $816.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.