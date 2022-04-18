Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

