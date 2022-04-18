Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

