Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Head-To-Head Review

Twist Bioscience and Qiagen are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -112.70% -27.10% -22.80% Qiagen 26.61% 20.71% 10.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 16.38 -$152.10 million ($3.35) -12.71 Qiagen $1.87 billion 5.70 $359.19 million $2.56 18.32

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 3 0 2.60 Qiagen 0 4 6 0 2.60

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.49%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $53.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Qiagen.

Summary

Qiagen beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

