Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

