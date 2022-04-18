Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 678,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,327,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Pi Financial downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$84.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

