Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($118.48) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €75.36 ($81.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a one year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.