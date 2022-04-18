Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

