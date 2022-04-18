ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $40.98

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $42.63. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 3,002 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

