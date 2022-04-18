ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

