ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.27

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 8493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $10,269,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

