ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. 38,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,381. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after buying an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 182,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

