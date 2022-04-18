Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at CIBC

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.67. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

