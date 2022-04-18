PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $128.27 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.