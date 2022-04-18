Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Population Health Investment has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Population Health Investment by 432.2% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Population Health Investment by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,563 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Population Health Investment by 29.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.