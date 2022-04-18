Poolz Finance Price Hits $3.36 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00008242 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $10.60 million and $640,728.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.18 or 0.07375016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,687.83 or 0.99818944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041683 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

