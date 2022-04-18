PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $232,597.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.07397309 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.51 or 1.00041458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048411 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

