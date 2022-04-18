Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.02 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $392,932.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00011999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.10 or 0.07446606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.87 or 1.00121833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

