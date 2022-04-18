Polis Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $7,254.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006715 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00257685 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00267168 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

