Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Achieves $217,548.71

Playkey (PKT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $217,548.71 and approximately $92,018.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

