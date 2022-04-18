Piper Sandler Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.60 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $945.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

