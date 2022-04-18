Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.98. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,767. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91.

