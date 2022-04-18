Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $290,796.34

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $290,796.34 and $976.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002509 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009103 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,708,270 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.