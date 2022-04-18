Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 7,597 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHVS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its position in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.