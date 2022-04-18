Phala Network Price Down 10% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 10% against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $70.17 million and $5.99 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00106229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

