Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $334,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
