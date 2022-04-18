Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $334,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

JNJ stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.17. 79,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.