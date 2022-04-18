Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Upgraded to Buy by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 33.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.