PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.73.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

