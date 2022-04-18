PayBX (AXPR) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

PayBX (AXPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded flat against the US dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00106036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.