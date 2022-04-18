Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.40

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 51177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

