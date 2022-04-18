Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of PK opened at $19.16 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

