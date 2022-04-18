Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$40.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.07.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.60. 331,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.5400004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,389,589.05. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total value of C$1,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,552,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,060 shares of company stock worth $3,014,997.

About Parex Resources (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.