Pareto Securities Lowers Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kambi Group stock opened at 24.03 on Thursday. Kambi Group has a 52 week low of 20.00 and a 52 week high of 62.15.

Get Kambi Group alerts:

About Kambi Group (Get Rating)

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.