Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -344.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

