Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 143,125 shares.The stock last traded at $17.41 and had previously closed at $17.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

