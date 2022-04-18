Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.97

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 655976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.
About Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)
