Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.97

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 655976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

About Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

