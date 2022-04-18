Pangolin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $1.48 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.05 or 0.07479724 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.58 or 1.00420913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,306,491 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

