Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.01 on Monday, reaching $617.77. 36,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.38 and its 200-day moving average is $535.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

