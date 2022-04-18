PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,378. PainReform has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

