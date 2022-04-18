PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,281. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

