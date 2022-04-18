Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OSTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,630. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.