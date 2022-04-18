Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,367.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

