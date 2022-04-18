Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Hovde Group began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.23. 127,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.