Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. 755,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

