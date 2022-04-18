Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 150 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.61. 8,855,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

